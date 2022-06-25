NAWAB SHAH: On Saturday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif travelled to Shaheed Benazir Abad to offer former President Asif Ali Zardari his condolences for the passing of his mother.

The prime minister was greeted at the airport by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, speaker of the National Assembly, Zahid Akram Durrani, minister of railways and aviation Khawja Saad Rafique, minister of trade Syed Naveed Qamar, and PM’s special assistant Syed Fahad Hussain were all in the company of the prime minister.