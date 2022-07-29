Syed Asif Kirmani, a senior politician of the PML-N, had his wallet stolen in London.The PML-N leader claimed in a tweet that a London Eye counter in Westminster had taken his wallet. Two credit cards and about £330 in cash, according to him, were inside.

Additionally, Kirmani claimed that he lost 71.60 GBP from one of his credit cards since the pickpocket had made a withdrawal before both of his cards were blocked.The top PML-N politician said that he had informed the London police about the occurrence of the snatching.

Not for the first time in history has a politician been the victim of pickpocketing. During the funeral prayers for late party leader Jahangir Badr in 2016, senior PPP politician Khursheed Shah misplaced his wallet, while MQM-P leader Amir Khan’s pocket was earlier picked outside Karachi’s central jail.