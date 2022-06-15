ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaj Muhammad Asif recommended on Wednesday that the Ministry of Industries and Production ensure the availability of sufficient fertiliser to the farming community as soon as possible, as the monsoon season was about to begin in the next 10 days.

Giving a speech on the floor of the National Assembly, he stated that some urea stocks were available in various cities, including Lodhran and Okara, and that they could be distributed to farmers immediately. He stated that timely fertiliser supply to farmers would aid in the production of various crops, thereby making sure the country’s food security.

Presenter Raja Pervaiz Ashraf stated that the Ministry of Industries and Production should ensure the timely provision of fertiliser to the farming community in order to avoid agricultural losses.