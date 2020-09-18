Asif Ali Zardari looking for NRO, claims Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI : Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has said that former president Asif Ali Zardari is looking for a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). Speaking to media persons in Rawalpindi on Thursday, the Federal Minister said that the chapter of NRO has been buried in the country forever. The minister maintained that yesterday’s legislation from the joint sitting of the parliament was in national interest and passing of bills on these sensitive issues is a victory of government. “The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related legislation has been carried out in the best interest of the country,” Sheikh Rasheed said. He termed the successful FATF related legislation despite the opposition’s hurdles as a victory of the PTI government. He said Opposition opposed FATF bills but their 38 members were absent from joint session of parliament. “Yesterday I met Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and they seemed satisfied,” he added. Praising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government, the railways minister said that government did not surrender before opposition in anti-money laundering bill and now NRO has been buried by yesterday’s legislation. He further claimed that All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition parties is bound to fail and any major decisions are not expected during the Conference. The opposition will only rely on processions and rallies, he added. Sheikh Rashid has again claimed that ‘S-league’ will soon leave Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). pindi has been foiled as the suspects have been busted. Earlier addressing inaugural ceremony of a new block at Railways Hospital in Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said development of education and health sectors is a priority of the present government. He said eighty percent work at Mother and Child Hospital in Rawalpindi has been completed at a cost of six billion rupees. He said the hospital will house fourteen operation theaters so that people do not face any inconvenience. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Pakistan has overcome coronavirus pandemic. However, India is facing a very difficult situation in this regard due to its arrogance. He said India’s economy has already suffered 24 percent decline due to Covid-19. NNI