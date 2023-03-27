Former president and leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Asif Ali Zardari undergone eye surgery in the United Arab Emirates.

Zardari would stay in a Dubai hospital for a few days under medical observation before being released, according to reports in local media that were cited Zardari’s doctor, Dr. Asim Hussain. His health was reportedly good.

According to reports, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the foreign minister, also travelled to the United Arab Emirates to visit his father following surgery.

The PPP co-chairman has recently experienced a number of health issues; in October of last year, he was hospitalised to a hospital in Karachi due to an infection in one of his lungs.

Due of their familiarity with his medical background, medical experts from the Gulf nation also paid him a visit.