ISLAMABAD: In the midst of tense relations between the neighbouring countries, the federal government has nominated seasoned diplomat Asif Ali Khan Durrani as a special envoy on Afghanistan.

Two months after Mohammad Sadiq, who had held the position for three years, resigned, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave his nomination the green light.

The notice states, “Appointment of Ambassador (Retd) Asif Ali Khan Durrani as Special Representative on Afghanistan with immediate effect has been approved with pleasure by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

Durrani will immediately report to the PM Office after taking office. On Tuesday, Durrani also spoke with Hina Rabbani Khar, the minister of state for foreign affairs.

The significant appointment occurs as plans to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan are being discussed in order to improve connectivity with the Central Asian area.