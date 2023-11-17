The Asian Development Bank approved a loan of 250 million dollars for Pakistan.

In the statement issued by the Asian Development Bank of Pakistan, it has been said that this money will be used to improve the electricity transmission system in Pakistan and it will improve the electricity transmission system in Punjab and KP.

The Asian Development Bank says that the projects will expand the high-voltage transmission network and the projects will help increase the transmission capacity of the National Grid while the project will reduce transmission losses in Punjab.

According to the Asian Development Bank, reliable electricity supply is essential for inclusive and sustainable economic development