The Asian Development Bank has approved a loan of 658 million dollars for Pakistan.

In the statement issued by the Asian Development Bank, it is said that three projects in different sectors will be completed with the loan, the aid will also be spent on projects to increase tax collection, restore flood-affected schools, and increase agricultural production.

The statement further said that through the $300 million program, tax collection will be increased, tax reforms, reduction of government expenditure, and steps will be taken to increase investment.

According to the announcement, 275 million dollars will be provided for the rehabilitation of schools in Sindh, with this aid, 1600 schools will be reconstructed and restored, 800,000 dollars will be given for the restoration project of flood-affected schools in Sindh, while food security in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be provided. 8 million dollars will be given for the project, and 3 million dollars will be given to women farmers for the cleaning of cabbages and the safe use of agricultural chemicals.