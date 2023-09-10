The Asia Cup ODI Super Four match between Pakistan and India was suspended today due to rain.

India scored 147 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 24.1 overs, but the match could not be resumed due to rain and was suspended today.

The match will now be played tomorrow on reserve day, The match will start tomorrow at 2:30 pm according to Pakistani time.

It should be noted that in the match held in Colombo, Pakistan won the toss and decided to field against India.

The captain of the Indian team fell victim to Shadab Khan by playing an innings of 56 runs, while Shibman Gul was dismissed for 58 runs by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

India scored 147 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 24.1 overs. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are at the crease.

Talking on the occasion of the toss, the captain of the national cricket team, Babar Azam, said that the bowling decision is made by looking at the pitch, the players are in form and play every match as a corner.

On the other hand, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said that it doesn’t matter if we bat first or bowl, we have to perform well, we would have won the toss and batted first.

Pakistani team:

Pakistan will play against India with the same team that played the last match against Bangladesh, the Pakistan team includes Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, vice-captain Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Salman Ali Agha.