Sri Lanka’s batting continues against Bangladesh in the Super Four phase of the Asia Cup ODI and the team has scored 80 runs for the loss of one wicket in 17 overs.

In this match being played in Colombo, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to field against Sri Lanka.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said that it was necessary to win the match, Additional bowlers have been included in the team, Naseem Ahmed has been included in the team instead of Afif Hussain.

On this occasion, Sri Lankan captain Dasan Shanaka said that after winning the toss, we would have batted first, the pitch is favorable for batting, and the ball swings at night.

Dasan said that there is no change in the team, they will maintain the winning streak.

All four teams of the Asia Cup Spur Four stage Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are currently in Colombo, where all the remaining matches of the event are to be played.

The second match of the Super Four stage between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh continues after Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the first match.