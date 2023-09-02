In the Asia Cup ODI, the match between Pakistan and India is going on, 3 wickets of India have fallen.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma fell victim to Shaheen’s ball for the team’s total score of 15. Rohit scored 11 runs off 22 balls, after which Shaheen bowled Kohli for 4 runs.

Haris Rauf dismissed Shreesh Iyer for 14 runs, India had scored 51 runs for the loss of 3 wickets when rain started once again due to which the match was stopped, at that time Shibman Gul and Ishan Kishan are at the crease. .

In this match played at Palikele Stadium, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited the host team Pakistan to field.

On the occasion of the toss, captain Babar Azam said that if we had won the toss, we would have batted too, top teams are participating in the event.

Rohit Sharma said that he will increase the pressure on Pakistan by scoring well, the Indian team includes three fast bowlers and three spinners.

Pakistan Team Against India:

Pakistan’s playing XI for this big match was announced last night, according to which no change was made in the team, captain Babar Azam and vice-captain Shadab Khan were included in the playing XI.