In the third match of the Asia Cup, India scored 83 runs against Pakistan in 16 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. Indian opener Rohit Sharma scored 11 runs, Virat Kohli scored 4 runs, Sheris Iyer scored 14 runs, Shubman Kil scored 10 runs in the match being played at Pali Kale Stadium in Kandy. Banaker is out, Ishan Kishan is at the crease after scoring 4 runs. From Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf took 2 wickets each. Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. He said that no matter the weather, we will try to set a big target against Pakistan. On this occasion, the captain of the national cricket team, Babar Azam, said that if we had won the toss, we would have decided to bat first, but the toss is not in our hands, India will try to start first. On the other hand, the weather in Kandy is cloudy, but there are chances of light rain at intervals.

