In Asia Cup 2023, the match between Pakistan and India was canceled due to rain and both teams got one point each.

In the Asia Cup ODI against Pakistan, the entire Indian team was out by scoring 266 runs in the 49th over. One point was awarded.

Earlier in the match played at Pali Kale Stadium in Sri Lanka, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. Target given.

India’s innings:

The Indian batting line was under pressure from the beginning in front of the Pakistani bowlers, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was a victim of Shaheen’s ball for the team’s total score of 15, Rohit scored eleven runs in 22 balls, after that Shaheen scored 4 runs to Kohli. Bolded.

Haris Rauf dismissed Shreesh Iyer for 14 runs, India had scored 51 runs for the loss of 3 wickets when rain started once again due to which the match was stopped.

Pakistani players are celebrating after taking the wicket. Photochromic info

When the match resumed after the rain stopped, Shabman Gul was bowled by Haris Rauf.

On this occasion, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan put on a brilliant batting display and played without pressure, hitting shots all around the Pakistani bowlers.

On a total score of 204, Ishan Kishan became a victim of Haris Rauf by scoring 82 runs while after some time Hardik Pandya was also dismissed by Shaheen after scoring 87 runs. After scoring 266 runs, he got out just 7 balls ago.

On behalf of Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi sent 4 players to the pavilion by giving 35 runs, while Naseem Shah took 3 wickets by giving 36 runs and Haris Rauf got 3 wickets by giving 58 runs.

Pakistan Team Against India:

The Pakistani playing XI for this big match was announced last night according to which no changes have been made in the team, captain Babar Azam and vice-captain Shadab Khan are included in the playing XI.

Apart from this, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf are part of the team.

Indian Team:

India’s playing XI includes captain Rohit Sharma, Shibman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer along with Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardal Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav.