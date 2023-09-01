Pakistan has announced the playing eleven for the match against India in Asia Cup 2023.

No changes have been made in the playing XI of Pakistan against Nepal.

Captain Babar Azam and vice-captain Shadab Khan are included in the playing XI. Apart from this, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf are part of the team.

The national team defeated Nepal in their first match of the Asia Cup.

It should be noted that the match between traditional rivals Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup will be played in Kandy tomorrow