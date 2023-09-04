In the fifth match of the Asia Cup, Nepal set a target of 231 runs to India.

In the ongoing match at Pali Kele, India won the toss and invited Nepal to bat first.

Nepal team was bowled out for 230 runs in 48.2 overs and India has got a target of 231 runs.

Nepal’s innings

Opener Kaushal Bhurtel was dismissed by Shardal Thakur for 38 runs while Bheem Shirki fell victim to Ravindra Jadeja for 7 runs, Asif Shaikh 58, Gulsan Jha 23, Rohit Podel 5 and Kaushal Malla 2 runs.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja took 3 wickets, Mohammad Siraj took 2 wickets and Shardul Thakur took one wicket.

Earlier, on the occasion of the toss, Nepal’s captain Rohit Podel said that ‘If we had won the toss, we would have batted, today is a big day for Nepalese cricket, we have got an opportunity to show our skills in front of the world today’.

Asia Cup: Bumrah suddenly left the team and left for India, the reason came to light

A change has been made in the Indian team for the match against Nepal, Mohammad Shami has been included in the team in place of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah has given birth to his first child which has led him to return to India, Bumrah will return to Sri Lanka before the next matches.

It should be noted that this is the first match between Nepal and India, this match is being played at Palikele Stadium in Sri Lanka where there is a possibility of rain today.