In the Asia Cup ODI final, Sri Lanka’s batting line proved to be a wall of sand in front of the Indian bowlers, the entire team was bowled out for just 50 runs.

In the final being played in Colombo, Sri Lanka won the toss against India and decided to bat first, which turned out to be completely wrong.

In the final, Sri Lanka’s batting started with a delay due to rain, but as soon as the match started, the Sri Lankan batting line-up faltered.

Sri Lanka’s first six batsmen were bowled out for just 12 runs while the entire Sri Lankan team was bowled out for 50 runs in 15.2 overs.

Indian bowler Mohammad Siraj took 6 wickets by giving away 21 runs while bowling 6 wickets while Hardik Pandya dismissed 3 players and one wicket went to Bumrah.