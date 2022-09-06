Team doctors are presently keeping an eye on star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who experienced knee pain during Sunday’s high-stakes match against India.

Rizwan won’t be practising today, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced.

Respect Rizwan’s personal space and give him some space. He is being watched by the team’s medical staff, but he will be allowed to participate in tomorrow’s game in Sharjah against Afghanistan.

Rizwan underwent a preventative MRI on Monday after experiencing knee pain on September 4 during Pakistan vs. India.

Before, captain Babar Azam claimed that he had spoken to Rizwan and that he was now doing well.