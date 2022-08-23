After a video of him reciting from the Quran went viral on social media, Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan once again captivated the hearts of his followers.

The Pakistani team’s arrival in Dubai for the 2022 T20 Asia Cup was shown in the video, which was posted online by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Netizens couldn’t stop thanking Rizwan after the video received so much attention.

After landing in Dubai, gamers were seen in the video engaging in a variety of activities while they rode on a bus.As he was reading from the Quran, Rizwan stood away from the others. This was noted by viewers, who also remarked on the cricketer’s vidPakistan team reached Dubai early Tuesday and will start training tomorrow ahead of their first T20 Asia Cup contest against arch-rivals India.

The two neighbours will face each other in a high-octane contest on August 28 at Dubai International Stadium.