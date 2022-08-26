The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is on guard after pace bowler Shaheen Afridi was sidelined for the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury, and now spinner Mohammad Wasim Jr. has complained of back pain following a bowling practise.

The board administration decided Wasim should receive an MRI scan as the rest of the team prepares for its vital opening match, scheduled for Sunday, August 28, against India in Asia Cup 2022. The report is anticipated to arrive by this evening (Friday).

According to sources, Wasim’s participation in the Asia Cup would be decided depending on the report.The sources continued, “The team management is hopeful that the pacer’s back issue won’t worsen and that the quick MRI was only a precaution.”

Wasim’s back pain follows Shaheen’s exclusion from the Asia Cup due to a knee ailment sustained during the Test series against Sri Lanka in July. Shaheen is travelling with the squad even though he won’t be participating in the competition. He is receiving treatment.

Pakistan’s second Group A encounter will be against a qualifier (UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, or Hong Kong) at Sharjah on Friday, September 2, following the contest against India. The Super Four games will be held between September 3 and September 9.