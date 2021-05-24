Karachi: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Executive Board has decided to move Asia Cup 2021 to 2023, ARY Sports reported.

The decision was finalized after viewing all the aspects that include risks, restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, packed FTP of all the participant teams.

“ACC had made the difficult decision to postpone the Asia Cup 2020 to 2021. Since then, the ACC has been working with its participants and stakeholders to try and ensure that the event is held in the year.”

“However, on account of a packed FTP, it has been concluded that there is no practical window in the year when all the teams would be available to participate. The Board has accordingly considered the matter very carefully and determined that the only way ahead would be to postpone the event.”

“It would therefore only be feasible for this edition of the tournament to be held in 2023 as there is already an Asia Cup in 2022. Dates for the same will be confirmed in due course.”