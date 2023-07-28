The month of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, brings with it the memory of the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and his noble family and friends.

The tragedy of Karbala’, the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), is one of those events of cosmic significance. Its lessons concern not just one group of men and their relationship to the world, but all humankind.

It is a moral paradigm. It teaches sacrifice and opposition to injustice: it teaches integrity of purpose, love of family, gentle­ness, and bravery. In fact, in the account of the tragic journey and martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), there are lessons in all moral virtues.

He watched as, one after another, his followers went to their deaths; as, one after another, his relatives went to their deaths; even his baby son was martyred in his arms as he gave him a farewell hug.

Imam Hussain (AS) was the ideal of bravery and fortitude. He fought a brave and fierce fight against so many. Such was his power and strength; such was the aura of his person. Imam Hussain (AS) exemplifies all suffering humanity. His martyrdom teaches suffering men to endure, and to remain steadfast in their belief in God.

The triumph of Imam Hussain (AS) lies in the fact that his inspiration has moved men to grieve for him throughout the centuries. The pure light of ennobled humanity in the Imam has motivated generation upon generation to suffer endless hardship, to keep his memory alive.

The first beginnings of the majlis, the sessions held in honor of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain are to be discerned in the first gatherings of the surviving family of the martyred Imam Hussain (AS). Very soon, these gatherings of grief developed outside the family to include others.

All despotic regimes have felt threatened by these majlises. They feared the grief and lamentation for Imam Hussain (AS) because in that grief and lamentation people remembered the goodness, justice, kindness, gentleness, and bravery of the martyred Imam Hussain (AS).

In Karbala, the largest number of true Muslims gathered in the entire history of Islam. Imam Hussain (AS) was not seeking the best fighters, since his goal was not to fight to win a physical war. He was looking for men of principle, true Muslims, firm and patient, who would go through the utmost hardships successfully.

Imam Hussain (AS) took women, children, and all of his family members with him. This strategy ensured that after his martyrdom, his message would be spread through his family members and that Yazid would not be able to suppress the truth or falsify Imam Hussain’s (AS) motives.

The Islamic books of history, written by scholars many centuries ago, devote more space, more pages, and more words, to that event than to any other in the history of Islam. The famous Islamic historian Tabari devoted nearly two hundred pages to the story. No other event receives as much attention from him.

Imam Hussain’s (AS) sister Zainab (AS) through her scholarly and bold speeches, and with no fear of the tyrant Yazid, eloquently proclaimed the truth and exposed the falsehood of Yazid in his own court. His court was full of dignitaries. They were shocked to hear the truth and many were brought to tears. She stirred the revolution with her oratory. That revolution changed the world forever.

This unique historical sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) and his small band of supporters has caught the attention of historians, scholars, and writers throughout the world. Karbala formulated a new code of life to safeguard the peace and security of human society for all times to come.