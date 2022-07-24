Lahore: According to the police, unnamed perpetrators shot and killed Ashraf Rahi.

Say Rahi was driving within the boundaries of the police station in Badami Bagh.

The DIG for Punjab Operations issued directives for the quick capture of suspects.



On Saturday night in Lahore, the secretary of the Punjab Bar Council, Ashraf Rahi, was fatally shot by an unidentified group of individuals.

Rahi was allegedly attacked while driving inside the boundaries of a Badami Bagh police station by unidentified assailants. Rahi supposedly passed away there and then.

Hamza Shahbaz, the chief minister of Punjab, was aware of the situation and requested a report from Lahore, the city’s chief police officer.

Hamza advised taking “further action by arresting the suspects as soon as possible and providing justice to the relatives of the dead.” Along with expressing his sorrow at the loss, he sent the offended family his condolences.

Sohail Chaudhry, the deputy inspector general in charge of Punjab Operations, also made note and gave the go-ahead for the arrest of the accused right away.