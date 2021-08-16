DUSHANBE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan has dismissed reports which claimed that Ghani arrived in the country.

“The plane with Ashraf Ghani has not entered the air space of Tajikistan and has not landed on the territory of the country,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Some media reports claimed that Ashraf Ghani is likely to head to the US After being denied landing in Tajikistan.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who had fled Afghanistan yesterday after the Taliban entered Kabul, has been missing. Reportedly, Ashraf Ghani along with his team fled to Tajikistan from Kabul Airport when the talks between the Afghan government and Taliban were underway.

Earlier on Sunday, Ghani in a long Facebook post explained the reason behind his exit. The former president said he left the war-torn country to ‘avoid bloodshed.’ Ghani said he was faced with a “hard choice” between the “armed Taliban” or “leaving the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting the past 20 years”.

Meanwhile, a plane of the Afghan Air Force crashed in the border area of Uzbekistan. The Uzbek Interior Ministry has started the investigations.