Lahore: The Accountability Court has acquitted all the accused including PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Iqbal reference.

Judge Malik Ali Zulqarnain of the Lahore Accountability Court acquitted former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and 10 other accused in the Ashiana Iqbal case.

The Ashiana Iqbal reference was filed against Shehbaz Sharif and other accused in 2018 in which bureaucrats were also named.

Apart from Shehbaz Sharif, all the accused who were acquitted by the court in this reference include Fawad Hasan Fawad, Ahad Cheema, Shahid Shafiq, Bilal Qadwai, Imtiaz Haider, Israr Saeed and Arif Butt.

Apart from this, the court has already acquitted the two main accused Nadeem Zia and Kamran Kayani from the reference.

It should be noted that in the Ashiana Iqbal reference, NAB had said that 16 thousand poor citizens had deposited 61 crore rupees in it. Who was