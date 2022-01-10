ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Chairman National Command Operation Center (NCOC) once again advised people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for saving themselves from Coronavirus (Covid-19) which is currently spreading fast in the country.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony to recognize the services of all workers who actively participated in the coronavirus vaccination campaign, the federal minister said the people who were not vaccinated so far must do it as soon as possible.

He said the persons who were fully vaccinated six months ago and have over 30 years age, should go for booster doze.

The minister lauded the efforts of all ground workers, vaccination teams, NCOC, health workers and federal as well as provincial agencies for coordinated efforts that helped to make the campaign successful.

The federal minister expressed satisfaction over the successful anti-Covid19 campaign saying that he was proud to have worked with NCOC and other allied departments who made the campaign successful. Even Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciates the campaign at every forum, he added.

In addition, he said Pakistan was now being recognized in the world for making successful efforts in the campaign against Covid-19 adding that many medical foundations and hospitals wanted to give awards to NCOC for its successful handling of the virus.

He said that NCOC was a nerve center that has been achieving its objectives through services of various agencies and appreciated hard work workers who have been performing their duties in difficult terrains across the country.

He said that the campaign against coronavirus would be remembered as the whole nation made collective efforts to stop its spread.