Asad Umar, a PTI stalwart, acknowledged that his party was split over the dissolution of the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a move Imran Khan announced last month to forward his call for new elections across the nation.

According to a statement from the former planning minister, some party members supported Mr. Khan’s decision to dissolve the assembly this month, while others wanted to postpone the action for two to three months.

The Punjab and KP assemblies would be dissolved if the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) does not announce the election schedule before December 20.

The incumbent leaders of the “imported administration,” according to PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, wanted to dodge the general elections since they lacked the necessary experience to govern the nation.

The minister claimed in a statement that managing the business of the state required more than just choosing ministers and going on international trips because it was “a tremendous endeavour.”

Without a stable administration, Pakistan cannot achieve the political stability it requires.

He added that the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies will be dissolved if the PDM did not present a definitive election formula by December 20.

Before March 20, 2022, the voting process would be finished in both Punjab and KP, according to Fawad.