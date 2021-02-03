The Speaker Asad Qaiser, in his ruling has directed to keep Pak-Afghan Border open six days a week for commuters.

The Chair made this ruling while speaking on a Calling Attention Notice moved by Gul Dad Khan and Dr. Haider Ali Khan regarding hampering of economic as well as social activities due to closure of Pak-Afghan border.

Responding to the calling attention, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid informed the House that over four hundred thousand people monthly crossed the Pak-Afghan border by road. He said the government will abide by Speaker’s ruling.

Earlier, Parliamentary Secretary on Interior Shaukat Ali said that the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan remains open seven days for trade while it is kept open for commuters for four days a week.

Responding to a question during the Question Hour, he said the Islamabad Police is performing its duties round the clock to nab criminals and create a sense of security among the citizens of the capital.

Shaukat Ali said that special emphasis is being put to foot patrol in commercial and residential beats for effective engagement of community for prevention of street crimes.

He said that Eagle Squads and Motorcycle patrol is in place in all the sectors of the Islamabad.

The Parliamentary Interior said that to make Islamabad a crime free city, the capital took several measures including Data base survey of katchi abadies, random checking of guest houses and joint patrolling with the Pakistan Rangers.