On Wednesday, as flood waters from the north started to burst banks and harm more than a million people in Sindh’s Dadu district, the dead toll from the disastrous floods rose to 1,162.

Over 3,500 people have been hurt since June 14 according to the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) daily report.

During the previous 24 hours, there were 36 fatalities and approximately 1,941 injuries.According to Syed Murtaza Ali, the deputy commissioner for Dadu, 1.2 million people had been impacted and displaced in the region.

According to him, the Main Nara Valley (MNV) drain in the 8-kilometer-distance Khairpur Nathan Shah & Johi talukas of Dadu city is experiencing an increase in water level.Dadu city may suffer significant effects if the water level in the MNV drain rises further, he warned.

The city was in danger of flooding, according to MPA Pir Mujeebul Haq, who was elected from Dadu, who also noted that machinery had been used to stop flood waters from entering the city.

unusually heavy rains

Pakistan has gotten 390.7 millimetres of rain, or about 190 percent more than the 30-year average, in the quarter through August of this year (15.38 inches). With 466 percent more rain than the 30-year average, Sindh was the hardest impacted.

Homes, businesses, infrastructure, and crops have been destroyed by flash floods that surged out of northern highlands. According to the authorities, 15 percent of the country’s 220 million residents—33 million people—have been impacted.

Flooding is occurring along the Indus river’s length as enormous amounts of water are being dumped into it from the country’s northern highlands to its southern plains.The extent of the destruction is visible in satellite images of Gudpur taken before and after the deluge.In the severely affected Shikarpur district, villager Fayyaz Ali, 27, has managed to get his family to safety but has little prospect of salvaging his little home that is engulfed in floodwaters.