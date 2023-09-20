The US dollar continues to depreciate against the Pakistani rupee.

Even today, the dollar has depreciated in the interbank market and the rupee has weakened.

Today, the dollar has closed at 293 rupees 88 paise at Interbank by 1 rupee 2 paise

The dollar closed at 294 rupees 90 paise in the interbank market yesterday.

On the other hand, the dollar is worth 297 rupees with an increase of one rupee in the open market.

It should be remembered that at the beginning of this month, one dollar was 308 rupees in the interbank market, while it was 330 rupees in the open market, but now recovery is taking place and the rate of the dollar is coming down.