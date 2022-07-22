On Friday morning, Samina Baig, a well-known Pakistani mountaineer and the first and only Pakistani woman to summit Everest, reached the summit of K2.

The second-highest peak in the world is Mount K2 in the Karakoram Range, standing at 8,611 metres. After scaling the “Savage Mountain,” Samina is currently the only Pakistani woman to have climbed both the highest and second-highest mountains in the world.

She also holds the distinction of having scaled each of the Seven Summits, the world’s seven highest mountains. After Samina’s summit came to a happy conclusion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also praised her. Temperatures drop to – 60 °C, and winds can gust over 200 kph (125 mph) at K2’s summit (minus 76 Fahrenheit).