Lahore: Strong gusts and heavy rain created havoc in Lahore, and at least five people were killed in a wall fall.

The event happened late Thursday night on Ferozpur Road in Lahore, when the wall of a house collapsed due to severe winds of at least 124 km/h.One other individual was hurt and sent to the hospital.

The storm also wreaked havoc on the power grid, tripping over 100 feeders in Lahore, Okara, and Sheikhupura.

Furthermore, rainstorm fell in various parts of Lahore, including Garhi Shaho, Davis Road, Canal Road, and the airport region, following strong winds.

Shiekhpura was also hit by heavy rain, with sprinkling in Chunian and Nankana Sahib.

A new pre-monsoon system is expected to enter northern Balochistan, according to the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD).