The World Health Organisation (WHO) has sounded the warning about an imminent “second disaster” of disease and death as fears mount over the spread of water-borne infections among the flood-hit people in Sindh.

The warning was given by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus late on Saturday after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged people to urgently contribute baby food and blankets to flood victims.

The WHO director also urged donors to continue giving generously in order to “save lives and stop further misery” in the statement.

He emphasized that people were forced to consume contaminated water because the water supply was interrupted in flood-affected areas, which could lead to the spread of diseases like cholera.”People are finding it more difficult to receive their regular medical treatments since health centers have been flooded, their supplies have been damaged, and they have moved away from home.”

He emphasized that the country’s health professionals were overworked as they struggled to provide essential services amidst the devastation. Nearly 2,000 medical facilities have suffered complete or partial damage.

He claimed that the WHO had delivered oral rehydration salts and water purification equipment to treat diarrheal illnesses.

Additionally, he expressed gratitude to the donors for their “quick response” to the UN’s flash plea. We are still evaluating the severity of the problem, and we’ll be issuing a new appeal soon, he added.