Shanghai’s senior party leader declared triumph over COVID-19 on Saturday after the city reported no new local cases for the first time in two months. Beijing announced on Saturday that it will permit elementary and secondary schools to resume in-person sessions.

The Omicron wave expanded throughout China from March to May, and the two largest cities instituted restrictions to stop it. Shanghai imposed a two-month citywide lockdown that was released on June 1.

The initiatives, which are a part of China’s commitment to a zero-COVID policy that aims to end all outbreaks, have reduced the number of cases, but many of the strident actions have stoked resentment and even a few unusual protests, and they have had a significant negative impact on the economy.

In response to an increase in locally transmitted COVID cases, Beijing encouraged students to switch to online learning at the beginning of May. Beginning on June 2, middle and high school seniors were permitted to return to their classes.

The capital’s education committee announced on Saturday that all primary and secondary school children in the capital can resume attending in-person courses starting on Monday as case numbers have been trending lower in recent days. Beginning on July 4, kindergartens will be able to reopen.

Separately, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports announced that, with the exception of basement facilities, sports activities for children can resume on June 27 at non-school locations where no community cases have been documented for seven days running.