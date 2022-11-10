As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party restarted its “Haqeeqi Azadi March” on Thursday, its supporters have begun congregating at the location where former prime minister Imran Khan was attacked in Wazirabad last week.

After Imran’s attempted assassination, the party had stopped its march. The PTI will “start the journey from the same site in Wazirabad where the murder attempt on Imran Khan was made,” senior party leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

Imran will speak to the protest through video link at 4:30 PM today, he added.Shah Mehmood Qureshi, vice chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is allegedly en route to lead the march as well.

In the meantime, a lengthy queue of cars was visible travelling on the roadways in order to join the march via Grand Trunk Road.The lengthy march was stopped last week when the party leader, who was leading the “Haqeeqi Azadi March” in Wazirabad, was shot in the leg as a result of an armed attack on his container.

Later, it was made clear that the march will start on Thursday at 2 o’clock (today).The party had divided the long march in half the day before, altering its original intentions once more. Shah Mehmood Qureshi, vice chair of the PTI, will lead the first procession as it leaves Wazirabad.

On Friday (tomorrow), the second rally will leave from Toba Tek Singh under the direction of the party’s secretary general Asad Umar. From Toba Tek Singh, it will travel via Jhang, and then on to Faisalabad.Before entering Chakwal, the two groups are supposed to converge.