To put an end to weeks of upheaval that have seen at least 46 people die, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte called for a “national truce” on Tuesday. Protesters are demanding her resignation and new elections.

Many Peruvians are still upset about Pedro Castillo’s impeachment and subsequent replacement by Boluarte on December 7, when Castillo was detained for attempting to dissolve legislature and rule by decree.

Resentment in the poor rural districts of the south, where the people was largely Indigenous, believed that Castillo, who is of Indigenous descent himself, represented their interests rather than those of the Lima elite, caused protests to start almost immediately.

Demonstrators have maintained weeks of demonstrations and blockades while simultaneously calling for the dissolution of Congress and a revision of the constitution.

“I beg my dear country to proclaim a national stop so that we can have a discussion, decide on regional objectives, and develop our communities. I will keep pushing for dialogue, harmony, and cooperation “Boluarte declared during a press conference attended by international journalists.

Boluarte repeatedly apologised for the protesters who were slain but refused to resign. He was clearly upset. “Once a general election is called, I’ll leave. I have no desire to hold onto my position as leader.”

Congress will undoubtedly agree in February to move up elections, which are now set for April 2024, according to Boluarte.

Boluarte laughed aside the notion that her departure would “address the crisis and the violence” when she was asked about it.

‘Castillo no victim’

To examine the situation in Peru, the president is scheduled to attend a video meeting with the Organization of American States (OAS) on Wednesday.

Rights organisations have criticised her government for what they claim is the suppression of protests and the disproportionate use of force by security personnel.

In order to help the police keep the peace, Boluarte declared a state of emergency in Peru.

“I’ll appear before the OAS and be sincere. There is nothing to be ashamed of with the Peruvian government, particularly Dina Boluarte “She spoke.

According to Boluarte, some of the demonstrators were killed by non-police ammunition. As a woman, a mother, and a daughter, their tragedies affected me, the president remarked.

She also criticised her predecessor Castillo, claiming that he caused trouble by seeking to increase his authority in an effort to avoid an impeachment vote and thwart corruption investigations.

In order to play the victim and enlist the aid of the paramilitary apparatus, he staged a coup d’etat, according to Boluarte. This allowed him to avoid answering to the public prosecutor for the alleged corrupt deeds.