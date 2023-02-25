ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, a pillar’s shuttering fell at the Bhara Kahu bypass project in the capital city, injuring two workers.

Rescue workers reported that the tragedy happened in Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu neighbourhood when the shuttering of a big pillar of a bridge that was being built fell, burying the workers beneath the debris. Some of the labourers were hurt, and two of them were reported dead.

The federal police spokesperson said that three injured workers had been taken to a hospital. He claimed that efforts were being made to free people trapped beneath the rubble by the rescue crews and the police.

The PIMS Hospital has since reported two deaths.

To prevent any obstruction or difficulties in the ongoing rescue operation, police have asked the locals not to enter the Bhara Kahu area.