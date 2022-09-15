According to Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim, left-handed hitter Shan Masood was included in the team but underwhelming Fakhar Zaman was left out.

Wasim revealed Pakistan’s 15-man squad during a press conference in Lahore. The team includes spinner Mohammad Wasim junior and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, both of whom missed the Asia Cup 2022 due to injury.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was substituted for Mohammad Haris as the reserve wicketkeeper, and Hasan Ali, who was also not named in the squad at all, were significant exceptions among the reserves. Shoaib Malik was another prominent absentee. Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Asif Ali made the cut despite not standing out at the Asia Cup. Shahnawaz Dahani, a fast bowler, was nevertheless added to the reserves.

Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Usman Qadir make up the squad. Babar Azam is the captain. Shadab Khan is the vice-captain. Mohammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper.