When Pakistan takes on the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series starting on Tuesday, they will be looking to earn critical World Cup qualification points, but they will be keeping a close check on the health of ace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

On a recent trip of Sri Lanka, the 22-year-old paceman had a knee injury. This setback is concerning because the Asia Cup, as well as a match against India, is at the end of the month.

The Pakistani training staff does not want to work overtime a fast bowler who’s already played 97 times in all three formats inside the four years since his international debut. We do, however, have 11 trump cards. On any given day, any of them may win the match. Whether they are bowlers or hitters, I believe in every single one of them.

Covid-19 in 2020 forced the postponement of the series in Rotterdam.

The top seven teams from the 13-nation Super League, including the hosts India, will advance to the 2023 World Cup.

With 90 points, Pakistan is now in third place after defeating the powerful Australia 2-1 at home in their most recent ODI series.

If they didn’t place in the top seven, they would have to face a difficult qualification competition.