In light of the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PDM) forecast that the destructive monsoon season is not yet over and that additional rain is likely this week, Foreign MinisterBilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the nation on Tuesday to prioritise aiding flood victims across the nation over “everyday political dramas.”

The PPP leader made these comments a day after the Sindh government designated 23 districts of the province disaster-hit due to the devastation caused by torrential rains, which also caused thousands of mud-thatched homes, roads, and bridges to be destroyed.

The places that had been deemed disaster-hit were Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan, Dadu, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Shikarpur,

Speaking to the media in Qambar Shahdadkot today, Bilawal pleaded with the public to send aid to Sindh’s flood-stricken areas, claiming that the region has suffered tremendous devastation due to a prolonged period of rain that has lasted more than a month.”We have asked the government to use the Benazir Income Support Program to help those affected by the recent rains.”

The PPP co-chairman emphasised that while rain-affected individuals could only receive assistance through the BISP, those who had been hurt during the storm would be paid by the provincial government.

Bilawal recognised that the province’s civil administration lacked resources compared to what was needed. “The difference between supply and demand is enormous. We don’t have enough tents for our needs.

Even with our limited resources, we must nonetheless address this situation, he declared.