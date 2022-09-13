Soon after Pakistan had a respite from the torrential rains that caused major flooding across the nation, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted another period of rain in Sindh as part of the ongoing monsoon season.

According to the PMD , a low-pressure system in the Indian state of Gujrat has merged with a another low-pressure system that is present in Central India. In upper Sindh, where many communities are already submerged and suffering from devastating floods, the rain-producing system is projected to bring extra precipitation until September 15.

There is a chance of rain in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, and Jamshoro, as well as showers and windstorms in Sanghar, Badin, Khairpur, Thatta, and Tando Muhammad Khan.

In order to recover from the devastation brought on by the devastating floods, Pakistan is today heavily dependent on assistance from friendly nations and international organisations.

33 million people have been affected, nearly 1,400 have died, and an estimated $30 billion in damage has been done as a result of the severe floods brought on by the record monsoon rains and glacier melt in the northern mountains.