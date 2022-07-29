As the greatest battle in Europe since World War Two dragged on with no end in sight, Ukraine intensified its counterattacks against Russian soldiers in the south while Moscow shelled Kyiv’s environs for the first time in weeks.

According to Oleksiy Kuleba, the regional governor of Kyiv, fifteen persons were hurt when missiles struck military sites in the Vyshhorod area, on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, on Thursday.

As visiting Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke in front of parliament on Thursday to commemorate Ukraine’s Day of Ukrainian Statehood, air raid sirens wailed in the background.

Whatever Russia threatens us with, whether it be air raid sirens or something else, Zelenskiy added, “it doesn’t matter because what matters is that we make other countries fall in love with our Ukrainian steadfastness.

The attack destroyed the sense of normalcy that had returned to Kyiv after Russian forces gave up on their attempts to take the city in the early weeks of the war in the face of tenacious Ukrainian resistance.