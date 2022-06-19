PARIS – France will vote in a high-stakes legislative election today (Sunday), which might rob centrist President Emmanuel Macron of the absolute majority he needs to govern without limitation.

In an election that might change the face of French politics, voting began at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT), with preliminary results anticipated at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).

According to pollsters, Macron’s team will win the most seats, but it is far from certain that it will achieve the 289-seat barrier necessary for an actual majority.

According to polls, the far right is on track to achieve its biggest parliamentary victory in decades, while a wide left-green combination might emerge as the main opposition force and the republicans as powerbrokers.

If Macron’s team fails to win an overall majority, a period of uncertainty would ensue, which might be resolved by a degree of power-sharing among parties previously unheard of in France – or result in protracted stalemate and future legislative elections.

Macron was re-elected in April, promising to raise the voting age, promote his pro-business agenda, and further European Union membership.