The capital of Balochistan, Quetta, was cut off from the rest of the nation on Friday as a result of the relentless rain that had been lashing the city all day.Rescue attempts were delayed by the city’s air and land routes, as well as by the intense overnight rains that also disrupted internet and cell phone connection.

Flights to and from Quetta’s airport were also halted as a result of the collapse of a vital railway bridge linking Quetta to other regions of Pakistan.Early on Thursday, a railway bridge near the Mach region in the Bolan district fell, interrupting trade with Turkey, Iran, and Afghanistan, according to a Pakistan Railways official.

The official continued, “Authorities have started measures to rebuild the bridge that was built by the British in 1885.”Unfortunately, since there has been no electricity since last night, it is unable to contact police officers or civil administration at the provided phone lines.

Faisal Tariq, a PDMA spokesman for Pakistan, stated that hundreds of people were stuck as a result of flooding following the severe rains, but that rescue attempts were in progress to transport people to safe locations.