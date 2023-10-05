The effects of climate change are continuing to emerge and now scientists have declared last month as the warmest September in human history.

In fact, in September 2023, the global temperature reached such a record level that it stunned scientists.

This is the fourth month in a row that has been declared as the hottest month in human history.

Earlier, June, July, and August were also recorded as the hottest months, with July in particular being the hottest month in human history.

Another alarming effect of climate change is revealed

According to the Union’s meteorological agency Copernicus Climate Change Service (CCCS), the temperature during September was recorded a staggering 1.8 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Both July and August temperatures were 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels.

It should be noted that the 2015 Paris Agreement stipulated that the global temperature would not be allowed to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Scientists have long warned that global warming must be kept below 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid the catastrophic effects of climate change.

It hasn’t happened permanently yet, but scientists say that temporarily reaching this level of temperature gives an indication of what summers around the world might be like in the future.

He said that what seems unusual to us now will become normal within a decade.

The global average temperature during September was 16.38 degrees Celsius, breaking the record set in September 2020 by 0.5 degrees Celsius.

According to scientists, usually, the difference in temperature rise is small, but this is the first time that a difference of 0.5 degrees Celsius has been observed.

CS Director Carlo Bontimo said, “We had an incredible September from a climate point of view, which is incredible.”

He said that climate change will not happen in 10 years but it has already happened.

The report found that the global average temperature between January and September 2023 was 1.4 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels.

Thus, the average temperature of the first 9 months of this year was 0.05 degrees Celsius higher than that of 2016, the hottest year in human history.

Along with greenhouse gas emissions, the effects of El Niño are also becoming prominent, and as a result, 2023 is set to be the hottest year in human history.

Scientists expect the effects of El Niño to be more pronounced in late 2023 and next year, with 2024 being the worst year.

It should be noted that El Nino is a climatic phenomenon that results in a large part of the waters of the Pacific Ocean becoming warmer than normal and also increasing the overall temperature of the Earth.

According to the European Meteorological Organization, the average global sea surface temperature during September was also very high and reached a record high of 20.92 degrees Celsius.

According to scientists, the warming of the sea surface is a result of climate change, due to which the intensity of hurricanes is increasing, as was seen in Libya and Greece in September.

The period also saw a record 18 percent decrease in Antarctic sea ice extent.