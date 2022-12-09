LAHORE: An Indian soldier who accidentally entered Pakistan while stationed at the border has been sent home.

On Wednesday morning, the Pakistan Rangers apprehended a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier who had entered the Head Sulemanki region of Pakistan (Punjab).

According to an Indian media site, the soldier unintentionally crossed the international boundary into Pakistan because of “very poor visibility” brought on by severe fog.

After the incident, Pakistan Rangers and BSF officials met under the Pakistani flag after the Indian commander acknowledged that one of his soldiers had unintentionally crossed into Pakistan.

As a show of peace, Pakistani officials turned the BSF soldier back to authorities on Thursday. The incident has not yet been confirmed by Pakistani authorities.

An Indian soldier has moved over to the opposing side twice in the past week.