Arun Bali, who was last seen in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, died on Friday at the age of 79 in Mumbai as a result of a protracted age-related illness. He has participated in several movies and television shows.

The late actor was well-known for playing Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan serial opera Swabhimaan and King Porus in the 1991 historical drama Chanakya.After being identified as suffering from the uncommon neuromuscular disease Myasthenia Gravis, Arun was taken to the Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai earlier this year.

Ankush Bali PTI, Arun’s son, reported that his father was doing well with the medication but died away at around 4.30 am. “Dad abandoned us. His condition, myasthenia gravis, was present.He lacked direction for two to three days. After telling the caretaker he needed to use the restroom, he said he would like to sit down and never got up “Added he.1942 birth year in Punjab’s Jalandhar.

He has also received a National Award as a producer. Arun Bali rose to fame in the 2000s for playing “grandfatherly” characters, such as Harshvardhan Wadhwa in Kumkum, and even won accolades for them. He is also highly recognised for his roles in 3 Idiots, Baaghi, Barfi!, PK, Kedarnath, and Panipat in addition to these movies.

The movie Goodbye, which was directed by Vikas Bahl and is currently playing in theatres, is where viewers last saw Arun. Along with Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, and Abhishekh Khan in supporting parts, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Neena Gupta.