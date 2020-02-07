‘Artists depict Modi, RSS mindset; expose Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir’

ISLAMABAD:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the artists through their paintings and photographs have portrayed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Sawasevak Sangh (RSS) extremist Hindu mindset and exposed Indian atrocities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said this while addressing the photo exhibition held here in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, organized by the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications in collaboration with the Nazriya Pakistan Council at Aiwan-e-Quaid auditorium.

Dr Firdous said, “The photos and paintings have represented the miseries and pains of innocent Kashmiris in IOJ&K due to the brutalities unleashed by the Indian state, government and its occupied forces. It has left everyone’s heart deeply pained and wounded.”

She said it was a challenging task to transform a thought into action and our artists had aptly done their job in presenting it as a peace message.

“These photos show the unprecedented human rights violations at the hands of Indian forces that no civilized society and group could allow such brutalities in the world,” the SAPM noted.

The artists, she said, had painted the Mujahideens (freedom fighters)’s great efforts and struggle against Indian occupation and on the other hand the beautiful flowers blooming in the occupied valley deserved true appreciation.

The SAPM said India had turned IOJ&K into a military cantonment and turned it into a dumping site for gunpowder.

She further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had repeatedly highlighted Kashmir issue at global forums, as its ambassador and advocate.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned Prime Minister Modi in Mirpur that if India launched any misadventure against Pakistan it would be her last mistake,” she added.

Dr Firdous said if India imposed a war on Pakistan then it would not remain confined to Pakistan and Kashmir rather we would hoist the flags of Pakistan and Kashmir in Delhi.

“We demand India to quickly lift curfew from the IOJ&K and give Kashmiris their just right to self-determination as per the UN resolutions. Indian forces will have to leave IOJ&K. Kashmiris should decide their fate as their determination for Pakistan has remained unchanged after 71 years of oppression.

Commenting on the forthcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan, she said President Erdogan had always supported Pakistan on Kashmir issue and highlighted the Indian atrocities in IOJ&K at every forum including Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Both the leaders had the vision to unite Muslim Ummah that was a greater challenge for us, she added. Dr Firdous said his visit would help further strengthen the ties between Turkey and Pakistan.=DNA