Karachi: Artist Waseem Ansari, who gained fame by parodying former President Pervez Musharraf, passed away.

Waseem Ansari’s son Kashan Ansari told that his father was a diabetic and blood pressure patient who went to pay utility bills when he suddenly collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he could not survive.

According to Kashan, his father’s funeral prayer was offered at Maryam Masjid Nauman Grand City near his residence in Golestan Johar after Maghrib prayer and later he was buried in the local cemetery.

Waseem Ansari leaves a widow, son and 4 daughters to mourn.