This is the reason why Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is also adding an AI chatbot.

It should be noted that in September 2023 Meta announced that very soon it will be possible to chat with an AI chatbot in WhatsApp.

Now this feature is introduced in the beta version for Android devices.

Developed AI tools like Metta’s Chat GPT for WhatsApp and Messenger

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is rolling out a new shortcut to chat with an AI chatbot.

If you use the beta version of WhatsApp, this feature may be available to you.

To what extent an AI chatbot like ChatGPT will be helpful to users is hard to say yet.

However, the report said that this chatbot will make it easy to get authentic details on various topics.

Similarly, advice on daily activities can be obtained from the chatbot.

Right now this feature is introduced in beta version so it is hard to say how long it will be offered to all users.

It should be noted that WhatsApp is not the first messaging app to add an AI chatbot.

Earlier, Snapchat introduced a similar feature in February 2023.