By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Chief Editor Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News TV SK Niazi talked in the programme “Sachi Baat”. He stated that everyone is crying about the economy, the situation is not improving, the Prime Minister assured the IMF to resolve the issues soon, problems are not being solved, inflation is getting out of control day by day, the wheel of industry has stopped, no one is paying attention to supply and demand, May Allah not let any bad time befall the country, Political parties, institutions and people have to understand the situation, the need for transparent elections in the country, everyone should play their role. Even if the elections are held, the political parties will not accept the results, SK Niazi concluded.

Senior economist, Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui participated in the programme Sachi Baat via Skype. He stated that the difficulties and challenges for our economy are continuously increasing; the ambitions of the colonial powers against Pakistan are becoming dangerous, at present time our institutions are focused on politics and power, No organisation is taking the economy seriously. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui further said the situation does not seem to be improving even after receiving the loan installment from the IMF The IMF and friendly countries are well aware of our situation, Even the IMF and our best friend, are reluctant to give money Politicians must realise the internal and external threats to Pakistan, No one realises that FATF is planning to encircle us, Negative propaganda about CPEC is being spread in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Our noses are being rubbed to take one installment of the loan, what will happen to the second installment? Pakistan’s problem is trade deficit, it suffered a loss of 33 billion dollars in 4 years, Depreciation of rupee also increased our debt, If money laundering is stopped, remittances will decrease, Because of CPEC our importance is more than many countries, If Gwadar port and Balochistan resources are developed, the fate of the country will change, There is a need to increase the amount allocated for education in the annual budget.

Similarly General (Rtd) Naeem Lodhi participated in Sachi Baat. He stated that the IMF is accepting conditions that we cannot afford, Pakistan can give its own guarantee but not any other country, The IMF is a political tool in the hands of the superpowers, The fear expressed by Dr. Shahid Siddiqui is not at all impossible, how can Pakistan cut off its hands and feet and then get out of the problems in the region, Centuries of ties with our neighbouring countries, which are impossible to sever, The three major political parties are not ready to fix the destruction we have caused, The major role of smuggling and handi reference in increasing the value of dollar in one year, To avoid default, the necessary reforms have to be prepared, We have to put the affairs of our economy in the hands of professionals, The welfare of the people should be the priority for the state. General (retd) Naeem Lodhi further said holding general elections in the country has become inevitable In the coming week, milk will become water, Delay in holding general elections will cause more problems, Institutions will have to reduce their expenses substantially, People also have to adopt the principles of austerity.

Lawyer Arif Chaudhry participated in Sachi Baat programme and stated that No one will accept the arguments for postponing the election, According to Article 254, the date of election cannot be changed, Turkey held elections despite such a big earthquake, The statutory period of supervisory setup will be 90 days, after which it will end, After 90 days, there will be no government in both provinces, Politicians are bent on dying for power, Our enemy is happy to see our situation, People will not accept those who do not accept the election results, Rulers should leave their ego and think about the country, the purpose of making a case against Imran Khan is to stop him from working.